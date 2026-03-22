Israeli Forces Strike Tehran University Facility Linked to Missile and Nuclear Programs

Israel conducted airstrikes on Tehran’s Malek Ashtar University of Technology, a facility tied to Iran’s defense research and missile programs, targeting infrastructure linked to nuclear and ballistic missile development, the Israeli army said.

32 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it conducted airstrikes on a university facility in Tehran, identified as the Malek Ashtar University of Technology, which officials said was used for strategic research and development supporting Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The Israeli military described the site as being affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense and involved in producing components for nuclear weapons and other military systems.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the airstrikes targeted another facility within the university complex that forms part of Iran’s broader military industries and missile systems infrastructure.

The statement emphasized that Malek Ashtar University of Technology has been listed on international sanctions lists for decades due to its role in developing nuclear and ballistic missile components.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions between Iran, Israel, and Western nations over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. The United States, Israel, and allied Western countries have long accused Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, while Tehran continues to deny any intent to acquire such armaments.

Officials noted that the targeted university facility is considered a core element of Iran’s defense research capabilities, combining scientific and military expertise to support the development of nuclear and missile technology.

The Israeli army’s statement framed the airstrikes as part of broader operations aimed at reducing Iran’s capacity to produce strategic military technologies.

Previous Israeli operations in Iran have included strikes on other research and military sites connected to nuclear development.

The Malek Ashtar University complex has historically been involved in producing advanced components for Iran’s defense industries, including those related to missile guidance and warhead design.

International monitoring bodies and sanctions regimes have cited the university’s activities as contributing to the proliferation of materials and expertise relevant to weapons of mass destruction programs.

The Israeli army statement did not provide casualty figures or details of damage resulting from the strikes. It also emphasized that the operations targeted infrastructure used specifically for military purposes and did not identify civilian impacts.

The Malek Ashtar University of Technology’s affiliation with the Iranian Ministry of Defense underscores its strategic significance.

The institution has been publicly linked in previous reports to ballistic missile testing, nuclear research support, and the training of personnel engaged in Iran’s defense research programs.

The university’s inclusion on sanctions lists reflects long-standing international concerns regarding the potential military applications of its research and technologies.

The strikes in Tehran occur amid heightened regional tensions, as Israel continues its policy of targeting sites it considers central to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. The Israeli military emphasized that its operations aim to disrupt the development of military capabilities capable of threatening regional stability.