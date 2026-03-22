Iraq Investigates Attacks on Diplomatic Missions, Officials Warn of International Repercussions

Iraq is investigating recent attacks on diplomatic missions, officials said Sunday, warning such incidents could harm the country’s international standing. Authorities have classified the assaults as terrorist acts under Law No. 13 of 2005.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq is conducting investigations into recent attacks on diplomatic missions and embassies, officials confirmed on Sunday emphasizing that such incidents could damage Iraq’s international standing. Sabah al-Nu'man, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, said the government is actively reviewing the incidents and assessing their impact on Iraq’s diplomatic reputation.

In remarks to Iraqi media, al-Nu'man noted that the President of the Supreme Judicial Council has classified the attacks as "terrorist acts" under Law No. 13 of 2005. “These actions are condemned because they weaken Iraq’s diplomatic standing and cause embarrassment for the government before the international community,” he said.

al-Nu'manunderscored that the Iraqi government has consistently sought to preserve and restore the country’s international dignity. He cited Iraq’s recent leadership roles in regional and international forums, including the presidency of the Arab Summit and participation in several global organizations, as evidence of international confidence in Iraq’s position.

The spokesperson highlighted broader regional concerns, referencing warnings from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani. “Any security deterioration in the region will have adverse consequences and impacts for everyone,” al-Nu'man said. He noted that the current political, security, and economic unrest extends beyond Iraq, affecting Iran, Gulf countries, and the wider region.

While stressing the seriousness of the incidents, al-Nu'man said it is currently inappropriate to disclose further details regarding the identities of those responsible for the attacks. Authorities are prioritizing the integrity of the ongoing investigations and are closely coordinating with security and judicial bodies to determine the perpetrators and their motives.

The attacks on diplomatic missions come amid heightened regional tensions, with Iraq seeking to maintain stability while addressing complex security challenges. Officials reiterated that protecting embassies and ensuring the safety of diplomatic staff remains a key responsibility of Iraqi security forces.

Nu’man’s statement emphasized that the government views such attacks not only as domestic security issues but also as matters with potential international implications, capable of isolating Iraq diplomatically. By designating the incidents as terrorist acts, authorities aim to signal both domestically and abroad that these actions will not be tolerated.

The ongoing investigations are expected to involve multiple agencies, including the armed forces and judicial authorities, as Iraq navigates the balance between enforcing domestic security and maintaining its international credibility.

Officials noted that Iraq’s proactive engagement in regional diplomacy has made the country a recognized contributor to conflict resolution and political dialogue, making the protection of diplomatic facilities particularly critical.

Authorities continue to monitor developments closely and have pledged to provide updates once the investigation yields verifiable information.