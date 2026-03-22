Peshmerga Ministry Condemns Explosive Drone Attack on HQ in Chamchamal

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs said a Peshmerga headquarters in the Chamchamal area was targeted overnight by an explosive-laden drone. The ministry condemned the attack and said it was carried out by outlawed terrorist groups.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs said on Sunday that a Peshmerga forces headquarters in the Chamchamal district was targeted overnight in an attack carried out using an explosive-laden drone.

In an official statement, the ministry said the strike was launched by what it described as outlawed terrorist groups and condemned the incident as an attempt to undermine regional security and stability.

According to the statement, the attack occurred late Saturday night and specifically targeted a Peshmerga headquarters in the Chamchamal district.

The ministry said the drone used in the attack was loaded with explosives and was directed at the military site. It did not provide details on casualties or material damage, but described the incident as a continuation of repeated attacks on Peshmerga positions.

The ministry stated that “outlawed terrorist groups once again committed a subversive act,” emphasizing that the latest strike forms part of a pattern of similar attacks.

Officials said the recurrence of such incidents comes at a time when the wider regional situation is entering what the statement described as a “sensitive and complex phase.” The ministry said the attack was intended to destabilize security conditions in the Kurdistan Region.

In its statement, the ministry strongly condemned the assault and said it views the attack as part of a broader effort to target the Peshmerga forces and weaken their role in maintaining security. It added that the latest incident reflects what it described as ongoing unjustified aggressions against Peshmerga headquarters.

The ministry also called on the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces to take action to stop such attacks. It said the federal authorities have a responsibility to prevent further assaults on Peshmerga positions and to ensure the protection of security forces operating in the region. The appeal to the Commander-in-Chief was framed as a formal request to end what the ministry described as repeated attacks against Peshmerga bases.

The ministry did not identify the specific groups responsible for the attack or provide further operational details, saying only that the perpetrators were outlawed terrorist organizations.