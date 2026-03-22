Iran Speaker Threatens ‘Irreversible’ Strikes on Regional Infrastructure if Its Own Attacked

“Immediately after power plants and infrastructure in our country are targeted, vital infrastructure as well as energy and oil infrastructure across the entire region will be considered legitimate targets and will be irreversibly destroyed,” Ghalibaf said.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Sunday that Tehran would target and “irreversibly destroy” vital infrastructure across the region if the United States and Israel attack Iran’s own facilities, according to remarks reported by AFP.

“Immediately after power plants and infrastructure in our country are targeted, vital infrastructure as well as energy and oil infrastructure across the entire region will be considered legitimate targets and will be irreversibly destroyed,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X, outlining a direct response to potential strikes on Iranian assets.

He added that such developments would lead to sustained increases in global oil prices, stating that prices would “rise for a long time,” according to AFP.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel, with escalating rhetoric centered on energy infrastructure and strategic assets. The warning follows recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened military action targeting Iran’s power generation facilities if key maritime routes are not reopened.

Trump said the United States could strike Iranian power plants within 48 hours if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened, according to statements cited by Kurdistan24. In a social media post, he stated: “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS… the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

The U.S. president also rejected the prospect of a negotiated agreement with Tehran, dismissing ongoing diplomatic considerations and asserting that U.S. objectives in the conflict had already been achieved ahead of schedule, according to his published remarks.

Iranian military officials have issued similar warnings in recent hours. In a statement carried by Fars News Agency, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that any attack on Iran’s oil and energy infrastructure would prompt a broad response targeting regional systems.

“If the enemy targets Iran’s oil and energy infrastructure, all energy, information technology, and water desalination infrastructure belonging to the United States and the system in the region will be targeted,” the statement said, without specifying the scope of potential targets.

These exchanges come as the conflict between Iran and its adversaries enters its fourth week, with both sides maintaining military operations while signaling readiness for further escalation. Officials on both sides have continued to frame energy infrastructure as a central component of potential military action.

According to available information, discussions within the U.S. administration have included both military and diplomatic pathways. Early-stage talks have reportedly focused on a framework addressing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as broader issues related to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and its regional activities.

Indirect communication between Washington and Tehran has been facilitated through intermediaries including Egypt, Qatar, and the United Kingdom, though officials have said no direct contact has taken place in recent days.

Iran has indicated openness to negotiations under specific conditions, including an immediate ceasefire, guarantees against future attacks, and financial compensation, according to officials cited in the reports. U.S. officials have largely rejected these terms while outlining their own conditions, including a halt to missile development, zero uranium enrichment, dismantling nuclear facilities, and the implementation of strict international monitoring mechanisms.

Despite these diplomatic signals, the exchange of public warnings has underscored the continued emphasis on military options. Trump’s statements, combined with the Iranian leadership’s responses, reflect a sustained focus on strategic infrastructure as both a potential target and a point of deterrence.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central issue in the confrontation. The waterway is a critical route for global energy supplies, and its status has been a focal point of recent statements from both Washington and Tehran. U.S. officials have linked potential military action to the reopening of the passage, while Iranian authorities have denied restricting maritime traffic.

The latest remarks by Ghalibaf add to a series of statements from Iranian officials emphasizing retaliatory measures in the event of attacks on domestic infrastructure. His warning specifically referenced energy and oil facilities across the broader region, indicating the potential geographic scope of any response.

Officials from both sides have continued to issue statements highlighting preparedness for further escalation, even as indirect diplomatic efforts remain ongoing.