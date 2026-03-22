Netanyahu Urges Global Coalition Against Iran After Missile Strikes

“They fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Diego Garcia… They have now the capacity to reach deep into Europe,” he added.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on world leaders on Monday to join a coordinated Israeli-U.S. campaign against Iran, following a series of missile attacks that, he said, demonstrated Tehran’s expanded long-range capabilities, according to the Times of Israel.

Visiting the site of a missile strike in Arad in southern Israel, Netanyahu cited Iran’s recent launch targeting the U.K.-U.S. military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as evidence that Tehran can now reach farther than previously assessed.

“They fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Diego Garcia… They have now the capacity to reach deep into Europe,” he said.

Netanyahu characterized Iran’s actions as a threat to international security and global energy routes, noting that Tehran’s forces have disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transit corridor.

“They are putting everyone in their sights. And [they’re] stopping a maritime international route, energy route, and trying to blackmail the entire world,” he said.

The Israeli Prime Minister urged additional countries to participate in the campaign alongside Israel and the United States, while noting that some nations have begun to engage without providing specifics.

He also condemned Iranian missile attacks near Jerusalem’s religious landmarks, emphasizing the targeting of sites sacred to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

“They fired on Jerusalem, right next to the holy sites of the three monotheistic faiths: the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. By dint of a miracle, none of them were hurt, but they were targeting the holy sites of the three major monotheistic religions,” Netanyahu said.

Regarding Israel’s response, he stated that military operations are directed at Iranian leadership and infrastructure rather than civilians.

“We’re responding with great force, but not on civilians. We’re going after the regime. We’re going after the IRGC, this criminal gang, and we’re going after them personally, their leaders, their installations, their economic assets. We’re going after them very strongly,” he said.

The appeal comes amid ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran tensions, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated calls for broader international participation and warnings regarding Iranian activity in strategic maritime routes.

Netanyahu’s comments underscore the Israeli leadership’s framing of Iran as a regional threat capable of projecting power far beyond the Middle East.

The missile strike on Arad, which caused injuries and property damage, is part of a broader escalation in the fourth week of conflict, according to officials cited by international media.

Iranian forces have conducted multiple long-range missile launches and drone attacks across the region, including the Indian Ocean, the Strait of Hormuz, and southern Israel, according to the reports.

Netanyahu’s statements reinforce Israel’s call for collective action to counter Iranian military operations and highlight the perceived risk to energy security, international maritime traffic, and regional stability.