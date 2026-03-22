Three Strikes Target Iraqi Pro-Iranian Group

Late Sunday, three strikes targeted the former paramilitary coalition Hashed al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which is part of Iraq's regular armed forces but also includes some pro-Iranian groups.

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BAGHDAD (AFP) - Three strikes targeted an influential pro-Iranian armed group in its stronghold south of the capital late Sunday, while another targeted a U.S. Diplomatic Logistics Center at the Baghdad International Airport.

The U.S. Diplomatic Logistics Center is located in the international airport complex, which has been repeatedly targeted since the start of the war in the Middle East on February 28.

It was targeted eight times overnight, and an Iraqi security source -- who spoke anonymously citing sensitivities -- said on Saturday that there had been several waves of American departures from the facility to the airport.

Pro-Iran armed groups have claimed responsibility for attacks on US interests in Iraq and across the region, while strikes have also targeted these groups.

Late Sunday, three strikes targeted the former paramilitary coalition Hashed al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which is part of Iraq's regular armed forces but also includes some pro-Iranian groups.

An official with the influential pro-Iranian Kataeb Hezbollah said the three strikes had targeted them.

"Units of the PMF were targeted by drone strikes and airstrikes, with three strikes in different locations," said a statement from a local emergency crisis cell, saying there were no wounded as the positions were deserted.

Late Sunday, a security official also reported another attack on the US logistics center at the airport, saying that four explosions were heard near the site.

The same official earlier said that eight strikes were carried out against the US center overnight, adding that "some rockets landed near the base".

Following a string of attacks, the US embassy in Baghdad was not targeted for a fourth consecutive night, after Kataeb Hezbollah pledged on Thursday -- under certain conditions -- to cease attacks for five days.

Asked by AFP about the withdrawal of personnel from the US embassy in Baghdad and its consulate in the Kurdistan Region, a State Department spokesperson said the mission "remains open while on ordered departure".

"Our team in Iraq continues to review all needed actions to promote the safety of US government personnel and facilities," they added.