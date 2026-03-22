PM Barzani, U.S. Envoy to UN Discuss Economic Challenges and Strengthening Ties

Both sides reviewed ongoing progress in the Kurdistan Region and exchanged views on regional dynamics, including political and economic developments affecting Iraq.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Sunday, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, held a phone call with Michael Waltz, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, to discuss recent developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider Middle East, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to a statement, both sides reviewed ongoing progress in the Kurdistan Region and exchanged views on regional dynamics, including political and economic developments affecting Iraq.

The discussions also focused on the impact of the economic crisis on both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. In this context, the two officials highlighted the potential role of resuming oil exports through the Kurdistan Region’s pipeline to Turkey as a way to ease financial pressures.

A joint meeting between the Federal Government of Iraq and the KRG was held on March 13, to discuss the export of oil from the Kirkuk oil fields and the resumption of exports from the Kurdistan Region through its pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan,

Read More: KRG, Iraq Reach Agreement to Resume Oil Exports via Ceyhan Pipeline

Barzani and Waltz further underscored the importance of strengthening relations between the United States and the Kurdistan Region, reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation.