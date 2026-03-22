Kataeb Hezbollah Extends Deadline for Suspending Attacks on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

In a statement issued on Sunday, Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, the group’s security chief, reaffirmed the group’s political stance, declaring that “no new government will be formed without the approval of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Iraqi armed group, Kataeb Hezbollah, has announced a five-day extension to a previously declared deadline to halt its attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, amid ongoing tensions in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, the group’s security chief, reaffirmed the group’s political stance, declaring that “no new government will be formed without the approval of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.” He added that the deadline granted to the U.S. Embassy had been extended by another five days, warning that the group would respond based on what it described as “enemy violations.”

The statement also included sharp criticism of certain Iraqi political figures, accusing them of condemning attacks by the so-called Iraqi Resistance while issuing what it described as misleading positions regarding strikes on bases belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The group claimed that the Iraqi public is aware of these leaders’ allegiances and sources of funding, cautioning them against “trading in the blood of the nation’s freedom fighters.”

Earlier, on March 19, Kataeb Hezbollah outlined five conditions for suspending its attacks, including a halt to Israeli bombardments and civilian displacement in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a U.S. commitment not to target residential areas in Baghdad and other provinces, and the withdrawal of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) personnel from outside the embassy compound, except in the Kurdistan Region.

The announcement follows a series of recent missile and drone attacks targeting the U.S. Embassy within Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

The Iraqi government has strongly condemned the attacks, labeling them as terrorist acts and violations of national sovereignty. Officials warned that continued escalation could have serious repercussions for Iraq’s internal stability and its international relations.