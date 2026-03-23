PMF Report U.S. and Israeli Airstrike on Brigade Positions in Iraq

The Popular Mobilization Forces Commission announced Monday that U.S. and Israeli aircraft struck positions of its 15th Brigade in Iraq, causing only material damage and no casualties.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Commission announced that positions of the 15th Brigade within the sector of the Northern and Eastern Tigris Operations Command were targeted by an airstrike, resulting only in material damage.

The PMF Commission revealed in a communiqué on Monday, that at 11:30 AM forces of the 15th Brigade in the Northern and Eastern Tigris Operations Command sector were subjected to an airstrike. The statement noted that the attack was carried out by “U.S. and Israeli” fighter jets and targeted the rear positions of that PMF brigade. It further indicated that the attack resulted in no human casualties and the damage was purely material.

The PMF Commission also emphasized that despite the continuation of such attacks against its forces, they will continue to perform their duties to protect the security and stability of the region and to safeguard the country’s territorial sovereignty.

The communiqué described the incident as an assault on rear positions in the specified operational sector. According to the PMF statement, the strike produced no injuries among personnel.Officials within the PMF stressed the group’s ongoing commitment to regional security and Iraqi sovereignty in the face of repeated actions against its units.

The announcement follows a series of incidents involving pro-Iranian armed groups in Iraq. AFP reported that late Sunday three strikes targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces in its stronghold south of Baghdad. An official with the influential pro-Iranian Kataeb Hezbollah said the strikes had hit PMF units in different locations.

A statement from a local emergency crisis cell confirmed that units of the PMF were targeted by drone strikes and airstrikes, with three strikes in different locations. The cell reported no wounded because the positions were deserted at the time.

AFP further detailed that another strike late Sunday targeted a U.S. Diplomatic Logistics Center at Baghdad International Airport, where four explosions were heard near the site. The same outlet reported that the facility had been targeted eight times overnight in a separate wave of attacks.

These events occur amid the joint U.S.-Israeli war against Iran that began on February 28, 2026. Pro-Iran armed groups, including elements within the PMF, have claimed responsibility for attacks on U.S. interests in Iraq and across the region, while strikes have also targeted these groups, according to AFP reporting.

The U.S. Diplomatic Logistics Center at Baghdad International Airport has been repeatedly targeted since the start of the wider conflict. An Iraqi security source told AFP that several waves of American departures from the facility had taken place.

The PMF, which forms part of Iraq’s regular armed forces while including pro-Iranian factions, has faced increased pressure in this environment. The latest strike reported by the PMF Commission marks the most recent such incident on its positions.