UAE Intercepts Missiles and Drones in Latest Iranian Attack, Defense Ministry Says

Air defenses engage seven ballistic missiles and 16 UAVs as cumulative toll of conflict continues to rise

57 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United Arab Emirates said its air defense systems intercepted a new wave of Iranian-launched threats on March 23, engaging seven ballistic missiles and 16 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting the country.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Defense said the interceptions were part of ongoing defensive operations since the start of what it described as “blatant Iranian aggression.”

The ministry provided updated figures on the scale of attacks, stating that since the outbreak of hostilities, UAE air defenses have intercepted a total of 352 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,789 UAVs.

The conflict has resulted in casualties among both military personnel and civilians. According to the ministry, two members of the armed forces were killed while performing their national duty.

Additionally, six civilians of various nationalities—including Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, and Palestinian—were killed in the attacks.

A total of 161 people have been injured, with cases ranging from minor to severe. The injured include nationals from a wide range of countries, reflecting the UAE’s diverse population.

Among them are citizens of the UAE as well as individuals from Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden, and Tunisia.

The ministry reaffirmed its readiness to confront ongoing threats, stating that it remains fully prepared to defend the country against any attempts to undermine its security.

It emphasized that all necessary measures are being taken to protect the UAE’s sovereignty, stability, and national capabilities.

The latest interceptions come amid a broader regional escalation, as Iran’s missile and drone campaign increasingly targets Gulf states in response to U.S.-Israeli military actions.

The growing scale and frequency of attacks have heightened concerns about the security of critical infrastructure and civilian populations across the region.