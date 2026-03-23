Iran Signals New Military Plans Amid Ongoing Conflict With U.S., Israel

An Iranian military source announced new operational plans for the ongoing war with the United States and Israel, emphasizing that Tehran intends to implement measures designed to surprise U.S. forces.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran has indicated the development of new military plans in the ongoing conflict with the United States, according to an Iranian military source cited by Tasnim News Agency on Monday.

The source, described as informed and affiliated with Iran’s armed forces, said Tehran has prepared “astonishing plans for the coming days of the war” and emphasized that U.S. President Donald Trump should “raise his head, and look at the sky, the stock markets, and oil prices.”

The report noted that Iran’s military and defense capabilities remain active and that the country intends to implement measures that could alter the course of the conflict.

According to the Tasnim report, the source criticized U.S. military performance, asserting that Washington’s options are largely exhausted and that its recent reliance on social media communications reflected an inability to achieve objectives through conventional military means.

“Trump sees all his military options in this war as failed and is looking for a way to escape this deadlock; that is why he has moved the war from his fleeing ships onto social media,” the source said.

The report also stated that Iran views U.S. assurances regarding the Strait of Hormuz and military dominance as unreliable.

“Trump knows that his weapons, military arsenals, and defense capabilities are in a very poor state, and he has no hope for military victory or reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, he has reduced military actions and resorted to taunts, which will only bring him further disgrace,” the source noted.

The military official added that Tehran has prepared measures intended to “change the outcome of the conflict and leave them astonished,” underlining that these developments are scheduled for the coming days of the ongoing confrontation.

The statement from the Iranian source comes amid heightened tensions in the region, including recent U.S. deployments, missile exchanges, and disruptions affecting global oil markets.

Iran continues to signal its readiness to respond with planned military operations while monitoring developments in both regional security and economic conditions.