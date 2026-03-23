IRGC Launches 78th Wave of Ballistic Missiles and Drones, Targeting Israel and U.S. Military Sites

According to the IRGC, the strikes hit the Israeli cities of Eilat, Dimona, and Tel Aviv, as well as several U.S. military installations, employing Emad missiles, long-range ballistic missiles, and one-way attack drones.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the 78th wave of its ongoing "Operation True Promise 4," reporting that multiple areas in Israel, along with U.S. military bases in the region, were targeted using missiles and drones.

According to the IRGC, the strikes hit the Israeli cities of Eilat, Dimona, and Tel Aviv, as well as several U.S. military installations, employing Emad missiles, long-range ballistic missiles, and one-way attack drones. The statement emphasized that a large portion of IRGC forces remain undeployed but warned that, if necessary, all IRGC and Basij units could engage in a full-scale conflict, presenting a significant threat to both the United States and Israel.

In response, Israel's Ministry of Defense reported that the missile trajectories were detected shortly before launch, and the nation’s air defense systems were fully prepared to intercept incoming attacks. The Home Front Command also sent mobile alerts to residents in affected areas, advising them to follow safety instructions, remain in shelters, and stay in protected locations until the threat had passed.