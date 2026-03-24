Iraqi Military Intelligence Arrests ISIS Official and Assistant in Anbar Ambush

The Iraqi Military Intelligence confirmed the arrest of an ISIS official and his assistant in Anbar, stating the suspects will be referred to the judiciary.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Military Intelligence of the Iraqi Army announced Tuesday that its forces arrested an ISIS official and his assistant in an ambush operation in Anbar Province, according to a statement issued earlier in the day.

The statement said the operation was carried out early on Tuesday, by Military Intelligence units from the 10th Division, in coordination with the intelligence unit of the 2nd Battalion of the 40th Infantry Brigade. The two suspects were detained in the Garma area, west of Baghdad, following what the military described as a planned ambush.

According to the statement, the detained individual was identified as an ISIS official responsible for the Rashad area, along with his assistant. Iraqi authorities did not disclose further operational details regarding the arrest but confirmed that the suspects were taken into custody during the coordinated intelligence-led operation.

The military noted that the arrested individual is wanted by the judiciary under Article 4 of Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law. It added that the suspect will be referred to a judge after his confession is formally recorded, in line with legal procedures.

The statement also included biographical details, stating that the detained official had three sons who were previously killed by Iraqi security forces during operations to liberate Anbar Province from ISIS control.

No additional information was provided regarding the assistant’s identity or role within the organization.

Iraqi security forces have continued intelligence-driven operations targeting suspected ISIS members and affiliates, particularly in areas previously affected by insurgent activity. The Garma area, where the arrests took place, has been the focus of repeated security operations aimed at dismantling remaining ISIS networks.

Officials did not report any casualties among Iraqi forces during the operation, and no further suspects were mentioned in the statement.