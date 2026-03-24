Explosion Triggers Shelter-in-Place at Texas Oil Refinery

A major fire erupted at Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas refinery, prompting a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents. Officials confirmed all workers are safe, while authorities continue investigating the cause and potential impacts.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Local officials in Port Arthur, Texas, ordered residents to shelter in place on Monday following an explosion at Valero’s refinery, emergency management authorities said.

The alert, issued early on Tuesday applied to a wide area surrounding the facility. “To ensure the safety of all residents in the vicinity and in light of the recent explosion at the Valero refinery, an immediate shelter in place is ordered,” officials wrote.

Shelter-in-place (SIP; also known as a shelter-in-place warning, SAME code SPW) is the act of seeking safety within the building one already occupies.

Valero confirmed a fire in one of the refinery’s units and stated that all personnel had been accounted for. “Worker safety is a top priority,” the company added in a statement. Local media footage showed flames and a plume of black smoke rising from the site, and residents reported a loud explosion that rattled windows.

The Port Arthur refinery, located roughly 90 miles east of Houston, processes heavy sour crude oil and other feedstocks into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. According to the company, the facility handles about 435,000 barrels per day and employs nearly 800 staff.

Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the explosion, the extent of the fire, or potential environmental impacts.

Emergency management officials continue to monitor the situation and have instructed residents to remain indoors until further notice.

The Port Arthur explosion represents the latest safety incident at a major U.S. refinery, prompting local authorities to maintain a precautionary response to protect nearby communities.