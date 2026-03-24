PMF Anbar Operations Commander and 14 Fighters Killed in U.S. Strike

The PMF confirmed that all 15 individuals were killed as a direct result of the U.S. action on the operations headquarters.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced the death of its Anbar Operations Commander, Saad Dawai, and 14 other fighters following a U.S. strike on the group’s operations headquarters in Anbar province, Iraq.

In a statement, the PMF Commission confirmed the casualties and expressed mourning for the group, noting that those killed “continued on the path of ‘martyrdom’ through sacrifice and loyalty to Iraq and its people until they breathed their last.”

The communiqué listed the names of the deceased as Saad Dawai, Karrar Haider Shaghi, Dhia Salim Moussa, Jawdat Kazim Hilal, Yusuf Hussein Qaisar, Faisal Turki Jabir, Ahmed Mohammed Jassam, Thafar Khuzaier Shazar, Ahmed Hamid Sadoon, Zainulabidin Imad Abboud, Hassan Mohammed Samer, Hussein Fadhel Ali Khan, Ihsan Salim Ismail, Haitham Mohammed Matar, and Mohammed Fadhel Mohammed.

The PMF Commission did not provide additional details on the timing or circumstances of the U.S. strike beyond the assertion that it targeted the operations headquarters. The announcement comes amid ongoing regional security concerns and heightened military activity in parts of Iraq and the regional war following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran since Feb. 28, 2026.

The PMF’s statement emphasized the sacrifice of its personnel while reiterating the group’s commitment to Iraq’s security and the defense of its communities.

The strike marks a significant loss for the PMF’s operational leadership in Anbar province and underscores the continuing tensions between U.S. forces and paramilitary groups operating in the region.