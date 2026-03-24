Iran Appoints Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as Secretary of Iran's SNCS

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr has officially assumed the role of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, succeeding Ali Larijani.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran has appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNCS), Tasnim News Agency reported Tuesday. The designation was formally announced by Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy for Public Relations for the Iranian Presidency.

Zolghadr, born in 1955, is a retired military commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and currently serves as Secretary and member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council. According to the announcement, his appointment follows the departure of Ali Larijani from the position.

Throughout his career, Zolghadr has held a variety of senior government posts.

He previously served as Deputy Head of the Judiciary for Strategic Affairs, Social Security, and Crime Prevention. In addition, he was Deputy Minister of Interior for Security Affairs during the administration of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Officials noted that Zolghadr’s extensive experience in military and governmental roles positions him to oversee Iran’s national security policy amid ongoing regional tensions.

His appointment comes at a time of heightened hostilities between Iran and Israel, with both countries engaged in a broader conflict that has involved missile strikes and strategic military operations.

The Supreme National Security Council is responsible for coordinating Iran’s national defense and security policy, and the secretary plays a central role in advising the president and coordinating among security, military, and intelligence bodies.

Zolghadr’s accession marks a continuation of leadership with military and strategic experience.

According to the report, the formal transfer of responsibilities from Larijani to Zolghadr is effective immediately, with the Iranian presidency confirming the appointment through official channels.

The move was communicated publicly via state media outlets and press statements.

Observers noted that the appointment underscores Iran’s reliance on experienced security officials in managing ongoing regional crises and internal strategic planning.

Zolghadr’s prior roles in the IRGC and judiciary are expected to inform his approach to coordinating defense and security strategies at the national level.