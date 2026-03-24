Iraqi Presidency Condemns Deadly Strike on Peshmerga, Urges Respect for Sovereignty

The presidency emphasized that the Peshmerga forces remain a fundamental pillar of Iraq’s national defense system

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Iraqi Presidency on Tuesday strongly condemned the missile strike targeting Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan Region, which resulted in multiple casualties, including fatalities and injuries among the fighters.

In an official statement, the presidency expressed “deep condemnation and strong denunciation” of the attack, emphasizing that the Peshmerga forces remain a fundamental pillar of Iraq’s national defense system.

“The Peshmerga forces have played a vital role in combating terrorism and reinforcing security and stability,” the statement read, highlighting their longstanding contribution to the fight against extremist threats, particularly during the war against ISIS.

The presidency extended its condolences to the families of the fallen fighters and wished a swift recovery for the wounded, while calling for full respect for Iraq’s sovereignty and rejecting all forms of aggression targeting its security forces.

It also underscored the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation among national forces to safeguard the country’s security and preserve the lives of its citizens.

The condemnation comes amid a wave of strong reactions from Kurdish leadership following the deadly strike earlier in the day on a Peshmerga base in the Soran Autonomous Administration.

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, and Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, both denounced the attack as a direct act of hostile aggression against the Kurdistan Region, warning of its implications for regional stability.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, Deputy President of the Kurdistan Region, issued a separate statement condemning the strike in the strongest terms. He confirmed that the attack targeted the headquarters of the 7th Brigade in the Spilk area near Khalifan, killing six Peshmerga fighters and wounding several others.

Sheikh Jaafar warned that the Kurdistan Region, which has not been a party to ongoing regional conflicts, is increasingly being drawn into broader tensions, stressing that continued attacks under any pretext are unacceptable and pose serious risks to civilian lives and regional security.

The latest incident highlights growing concerns over the spillover of regional conflicts into the Kurdistan Region, despite repeated calls by Kurdish officials for restraint and respect for its stability and security.