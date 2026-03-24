President Barzani Condemns Deadly Missile Strike on Peshmerga as “Unjustifiable Hostile Act”

Veteran Kurdish leader warns against repeated attacks on Kurdistan Region amid rising regional tensions

54 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday strongly condemned a deadly missile attack targeting Peshmerga positions, describing it as an unjustifiable act of hostility and a violation of international norms.

In a statement0., Barzani said the early morning strike—carried out using Iranian missiles—resulted in the deaths of several “heroic Peshmerga” fighters and left others wounded.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms this attack,” Barzani said, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life. He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

The Kurdish leader stressed that the attack could not be justified under any circumstances, warning that such repeated assaults on the Kurdistan Region demonstrate a disregard for the principles of good neighborliness and international law.

“This is not the first time such attacks have targeted the Kurdistan Region,” he noted, adding that the region has consistently remained outside the scope of ongoing regional conflicts and has posed no threat to neighboring countries.

Barzani underscored the symbolic and strategic importance of the Peshmerga forces, describing them as “the most cherished and valuable national asset” of the Kurdish people and a source of pride.

The statement comes amid a wave of strong condemnations from Kurdish leadership following the deadly strike earlier in the day on a Peshmerga base in the Soran Autonomous Administration.

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, and Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, both denounced the attack as a direct act of hostile aggression, warning of its implications for regional stability and security.

In a separate statement, Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, Kurdistan Region's Deputy President, confirmed that the strike targeted a Peshmerga base in the Soran area, killing six fighters and wounding several others, adding that continued attacks on its territory under any pretext are “completely unacceptable.”