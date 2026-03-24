SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi Expresses Solidarity After Deadly Strike on Peshmerga

He extended his sympathies to President Masoud Barzani and all officials of the Kurdistan Region, as well as to the families of the victims

28 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Mazloum Abdi, the General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), on Tuesday expressed his condolences following the killing of several Peshmerga fighters in missile strikes targeting positions in the Kurdistan Region’s Soran area.

In a statement posted on his official account on the X platform, Abdi conveyed his solidarity with the people of the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga forces, mourning the loss of the fallen fighters.

“We extend our condolences on the martyrdom of several Peshmerga,” Abdi said, adding that he shares in the grief of the Kurdish people during this difficult time.

He further extended his sympathies to President Masoud Barzani and all officials of the Kurdistan Region, as well as to the families of the victims, while wishing a swift recovery for those wounded in the attack.

The statement follows deadly missile strikes carried out early Tuesday, in two separate attacks targeting Peshmerga bases along the Soran district border. According to initial reports, the strikes were launched using ballistic missiles by Iran.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of six Peshmerga fighters and left at least 30 others injured, marking one of the deadliest incidents targeting Kurdish forces in recent months.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from Kurdish leadership, who have described the strikes as unjustified acts of aggression against a region that has remained largely outside ongoing regional conflicts.

Abdi’s message underscores broader Kurdish solidarity across borders, as tensions continue to rise and concerns mount over the spillover of regional conflict into the Kurdistan Region.