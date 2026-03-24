KDP Parliamentary Bloc Condemns Iranian Missile Strike on Peshmerga, Calls on Baghdad to Act

The bloc strongly condemned the “unlawful and blatant aggression” and expressed concern that the continued silence of federal institutions regarding such violations raises serious questions about their commitment to their constitutional and legal responsibilities.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Democratic Party Parliamentary Bloc issued a statement on Tuesday condemning an Iranian ballistic missile attack targeting the Peshmerga forces along the Soran border, which resulted in the deaths of six fighters and injuries to several others.

Addressing public opinion and national institutions, the KDP bloc noted that the Kurdistan Region has consistently been recognized as a factor of stability and calm in the region.

The missile strike, it said, constitutes a flagrant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and the territory of the Kurdistan Region, as well as a clear breach of the principles of the Iraqi Constitution, which recognizes the Peshmerga as an essential part of the country’s defense system.

The bloc strongly condemned the “unlawful and blatant aggression” and expressed concern that the continued silence of federal institutions regarding such violations raises serious questions about their commitment to their constitutional and legal responsibilities.

It called on the federal government to assume its full responsibilities in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and protecting the lives of the armed forces, and to prevent Iraqi and Kurdistan Region territories from being turned into arenas for settling regional conflicts.

The statement also appealed to the international community and international organizations to take a clear and effective position in condemning these attacks and to support efforts to preserve the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as regional stability.

Concluding, the KDP Parliamentary Bloc reaffirmed that “the will of the people of Kurdistan will not be broken by any military pressure or threats, and that the blood of our martyrs will remain a driving force to safeguard our national achievements and constitutional rights,” offering mercy upon the martyrs and wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Ministry of Peshmerga said early Tuesday that six Peshmerga fighters were martyred and 30 others wounded after Iranian ballistic missiles struck two military positions in the Soran border area in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the ministry said the attacks targeted a headquarters of the 7th Infantry Division and a force from the 5th Infantry Division in two separate incidents. It said six ballistic missiles were used in what it described as a “hostile act,” resulting in casualties among its forces.

The ministry condemned the strikes, stating that the attack represented a violation of security in the Kurdistan Region and caused losses among Peshmerga personnel stationed in the area. It confirmed that six fighters were martyred in the strikes, while 30 others sustained injuries and were receiving medical attention.