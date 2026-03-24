Iraqi Parliament Deputy Speaker Condemns Iranian Missile Strike on Peshmerga

Farhad Atroushi stressed that the attack “will not serve the mutual interests, agreements and good neighbourly relations between the two countries.”

28 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Farhad Amin Atroushi, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, on Tuesday strongly condemned an Iranian missile attack targeting Peshmerga headquarters in the Soran area of Erbil Governorate, describing it as a blatant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and an unjustified act of aggression.

In a statement, Atroushi said the strike hit positions of the Peshmerga forces, resulting in the deaths of several fighters and leaving others injured.

He stressed that the attack “will not serve the mutual interests, agreements and good neighbourly relations between the two countries,” warning that it poses a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

Reaffirming Iraq’s position, Atroushi emphasized the importance of not being drawn into ongoing regional wars and conflicts, while calling for urgent action to prevent further escalation.

He urged the federal government and the international community to intervene and put an end to repeated attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, underscoring the need to safeguard stability and uphold sovereignty.

In a detailed account, the Ministry of Peshmerga said early Tuesday that six Peshmerga fighters were killed and 30 others wounded after Iranian ballistic missiles struck two military positions in the Soran border area, targeting a headquarters of the 7th Infantry Division and a force from the 5th Infantry Division in separate incidents.

The ministry described the use of six ballistic missiles as a “hostile act” that violated security in the Kurdistan Region and caused significant losses among its personnel.

While reaffirming that it “possesses every right to repel any aggression” against its people and territory, the ministry called on the federal government in Iraq, the international community, and allied partners to take a firm stance and not remain silent in the face of what it described as ongoing violations.

It also reiterated the need to shield the Kurdistan Region from escalating regional tensions, emphasizing the human toll of the attack as it extended condolences to the families of the fallen and wished a swift recovery to the wounded.