Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Extends Condolences to KRG Prime Minister After Deadly Peshmerga Strike

Hakan Fidan reaffirms solidarity following Iranian missile attack that killed six fighters

42 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday evening received a phone call from Hakan Fidan, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister, who conveyed condolences following the deadly missile attack on Peshmerga forces.

According to an official readout issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the Turkish foreign minister expressed his personal sympathies, as well as those of Türkiye, over the deaths of six Peshmerga members in the Iranian ballistic missile strike.

He also wished a speedy recovery to those wounded in the attack.

The strike, which targeted Peshmerga positions earlier in the day, resulted in multiple casualties and has drawn widespread regional and international reactions.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked Fidan for his call and for expressing solidarity, following the loss of Peshmerga forces' members.

The exchange underscores ongoing diplomatic engagement between Erbil and Ankara amid heightened regional tensions, particularly following the attack that has raised concerns over the security of the Kurdistan Region.

"I strongly condemn the hostile and traitorous attack on Peshmerga bases last night, which resulted in 6 brave Peshmergas being martyred and 30 others wounded," Prime Minister Barzani wrote on X earlier in the day. "I offer my condolences to the proud families of the martyrs and wish for recovery for the injured."

The Iranian missile attack on Peshmerga positions triggered a wave of strong reactions across the Kurdistan Region’s political leadership, with senior officials, party figures, and institutions issuing coordinated condemnations and warning of the broader implications for regional stability.

Leaders, including President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, alongside major political parties and parliamentary blocs, denounced the strike as an unjustified act of aggression and a violation of sovereignty, underscoring a rare unified Kurdish stance.

The responses reflected a broad and spontaneous wave of concern across the Kurdistan Region’s leadership, as officials and political actors independently warned that continued attacks risk destabilizing the region and drawing it further into escalating regional conflicts, despite repeated assertions of neutrality.