French President Urges Iran to Halt Regional Attacks in Call With President Pezeshkian

Macron urged Iran to halt regional attacks, protect infrastructure, ensure maritime security, and engage in nuclear dialogue during a call with President Pezeshkian.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a direct appeal at a moment of heightened regional strain, France’s president moved to contain escalating tensions, calling for an immediate halt to attacks targeting countries across the Middle East during a high-level phone conversation with Iran’s leadership.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. In a statement posted on his official account on social media platform X, Macron described the exchange as an “important conversation” with the Iranian president.

Macron stressed the urgent need to immediately end what he described as “unacceptable attacks” targeting countries in the region. During the call, he emphasized three main priorities.

First, he called for the full protection of civilian and energy infrastructure, alongside restoring freedom of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, Macron urged Iran to engage “in good faith” in ongoing dialogue efforts, with the aim of finding a path toward de-escalation and establishing a framework that addresses international concerns regarding Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic programs, as well as activities contributing to regional instability.

Third, the French president raised the issue of detained French nationals in Iran, calling for the swift release of both Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, and for them to be allowed to return to France as soon as possible.

Macron’s message comes as the Middle East passes through a sensitive phase of escalating confrontations, with France seeking to play an effective mediating role to prevent further expansion of the conflict.

As tensions deepen, Macron’s intervention underscores a renewed push for restraint, dialogue, and the prevention of a wider regional escalation.