Iraq Condemns Deadly Strike on Al-Habbaniyah Military Clinic, Vows Response

Baghdad summons U.S. envoy and prepares UN complaint, citing violation of sovereignty and international law

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Iraqi government on Wednesday strongly condemned a deadly airstrike targeting a military medical facility in Al-Habbaniyah, describing the attack as a “full-fledged crime” and a serious violation of international law.

In an official statement delivered by Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Baghdad said the strike hit the Al-Habbaniyah military clinic earlier in the day, resulting in the deaths and injuries of Iraqi army personnel.

The government stressed that the attack comes despite ongoing Iraqi political and diplomatic efforts to keep the country out of the escalating regional conflict, including initiatives aimed at securing a ceasefire and restoring stability, trade, and freedom of movement.

“Iraq affirms that the government and armed forces have the right to respond using all available means in accordance with the United Nations Charter,” the statement said, adding that Baghdad “will not remain silent” in the face of what it described as a grave violation of sovereignty and the sanctity of Iraqi blood.

The statement further warned that such actions undermine relations between Iraq and the United States and risk complicating efforts toward long-term regional stability.

It characterized the strike as a breach of international norms governing relations between states.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Iraq and deliver a formal, strongly worded protest note, reaffirming Iraq’s firm position on protecting its sovereignty and condemning what it called “irresponsible actions” amounting to a serious crime, the statement said.

In addition, Iraq will submit a formal complaint, supported by evidence and documentation, to the United Nations Security Council and other international bodies to assert its legal rights and hold accountable those responsible for the attack, according to al-Numan.

The statement concluded by honoring those killed in the strike, paying tribute to Iraq’s fallen soldiers, and reaffirming the government’s commitment to defending the country’s sovereignty amid mounting regional tensions.

Earlier in the day, Iraq’s Ministry of Defense reported that a military medical clinic and associated engineering division in Al-Habbaniyah, a town in Al Anbar Governorate, came under a deadly airstrike early Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of seven personnel and injuries to 13 others.

According to the ministry statement, the strike occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday and was followed by artillery fire from aircraft. The targeted facilities included a military medical clinic and the engineering branch of the Al-Habbaniyah site.

The ministry condemned the attack as a “blatant and serious violation of international laws and norms prohibiting the targeting of medical facilities and staff.” It described the strike as a criminal act representing a dangerous escalation in the conflict and demanded accountability for those responsible.

“These cowardly attacks will not deter our teams from fulfilling their duties,” the statement said. “They only strengthen our resolve to continue serving the nation and its people.”

The Ministry of Defense said it “reserves the right to take all necessary legal measures in response to the aggression.”