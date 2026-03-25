Trump to Visit Beijing May 14–15 for Rescheduled Summit with President Xi Jinping

Trump says his meeting with China’s president will take place May 14–15 in Beijing after being delayed due to US military operations in Iran.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump has announced a new date for his postponed meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, signaling a renewed diplomatic engagement following delays linked to military developments.

Trump said that his meeting with Xi Jinping, President of China, has been rescheduled after it was previously postponed due to US military operations in Iran.

The meeting is now set to take place in Beijing on May 14 and 15.

In a statement published on his official account on the social media platform Truth, Trump said: “My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled, and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th.”

He added: “First Lady Melania and I will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, D.C., at a later date, this year.”

Trump continued: “Our Representatives are finalizing preparations for these Historic Visits. I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event.”

The announcement indicates that preparations are underway for both the Beijing meeting and a subsequent reciprocal visit to Washington later in the year.

The rescheduled meeting marks a continuation of high-level engagement between Washington and Beijing following delays tied to military developments.