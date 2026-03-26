Erdogan Says Türkiye Will Not Remain Silent Amid Regional Suffering, Condemns Attacks on Iran

Erdogan said Türkiye will not remain silent on regional suffering, condemning attacks on Iran and criticizing Israeli actions in Lebanon.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that Türkiye will not remain silent in the face of growing suffering across the region, as he strongly condemned ongoing attacks and warned of deepening instability in the Middle East.

On Thursday, Erdogan delivered a speech in which he sharply criticized the attacks on Iran, describing the current phase as one of the most painful periods for the region.

He said the war on Iran has spread “the smell of blood and gunpowder” across the Middle East, adding that innocent children have become targets even inside their schools due to missile strikes.

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye does not differentiate between its brothers and neighbors, stating that Ankara will not remain silent in the face of the suffering endured by the peoples of the region.

He reiterated his condemnation of the attacks, warning that the region is facing a “network of killing” fueled by hatred and hostility, which he said is pushing the Middle East toward a major catastrophe.

The Turkish president also directed strong criticism at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating: “The Netanyahu government has not limited itself to targeting Iran, but is also implementing its plans to gradually occupy Lebanese territory.”

Erdogan further stressed that the Turkish people and government will not abandon their allies during times of crisis and will continue supporting oppressed populations.

Erdogan’s remarks highlight Ankara’s position amid escalating tensions, signaling continued political support for regional actors facing conflict.