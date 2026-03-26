Trump Pauses Strikes on Iranian Power Plants for 10 Days, Says Talks 'Going Very Well'

Trump paused strikes on Iranian power plants for ten days, saying talks are progressing while warning of further military action if no deal is reached.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to planned strikes on Iranian power plants, stating that negotiations with Tehran are “going very well” as diplomatic efforts continue alongside military pressure.

On Thursday, Trump said he would delay previously threatened strikes following a request from Iran, granting a ten-day pause.

“As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He added: “Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.”

The announcement follows earlier warnings issued by Trump, who had given Iran 48 hours on Saturday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its energy infrastructure. On Monday, he extended that deadline by five days, citing progress in discussions.

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House on March 26, 2026, Trump urged Iran to agree to a deal to end ongoing US and Israeli airstrikes, warning of further escalation if no agreement is reached.

“We’ll see if they want to do it. If they don’t, we’re their worst nightmare,” he said, adding: “In the meantime, we’ll just keep blowing them away.”

Trump stated that Iran has an opportunity to “permanently abandon” its nuclear ambitions and pursue a different course.

He also said Iranian officials are engaged in talks with Washington, describing them as eager to reach an agreement, though Tehran has denied this characterization.

Referring to the negotiations, Trump said Iranian representatives are “great negotiators” and emphasized that his administration is seeking a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and limit Iran’s military capabilities.

Despite expressing optimism, he acknowledged uncertainty over the outcome, stating: “I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that.”

A senior Iranian official, however, described a US proposal aimed at ending nearly four weeks of conflict as “one-sided and unfair,” though diplomatic contacts remain ongoing.

Trump’s decision to delay strikes signals a dual-track approach of diplomacy and pressure, as negotiations continue amid the threat of renewed military action.