Iran Praises Iraq’s Support Following U.S.-Israel Strikes

Araghchi also expressed appreciation for Iraqis’ condolences over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the February 28 strikes.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday commended Iraq for its stance following the recent U.S.-Israel military operation targeting Iranian territory.

In a post on X, Araghchi lauded the “wise stances of the great religious authorities, the government, and the Iraqi people” for condemning what he described as “America’s aggressions,” and for standing alongside Iran in confronting the attacks.

Araghchi also expressed appreciation for Iraqis’ condolences over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the February 28 strikes, along with several senior Iranian officials, including security chief Ali Larijani and intelligence minister Esmail Khatib. “Your expression of condolences reflects the strong ties between our two peoples. In times of hardship, true brothers are revealed,” he wrote.

The U.S.-Israel operation, launched on February 28, targeted Iran’s military infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and senior leadership, escalating into a broader regional conflict. On March 8, Mojtaba Khamenei was named Iran’s new Supreme Leader.