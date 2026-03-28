France Condemns Drone Attack on President Barzani’s Residence, Expresses Support to Kurdistan Region

Macron conveys condolences over recent Peshmerga deaths and urges protection of Iraq’s sovereignty

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — French President Emmanuel Macron expressed strong support for Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani following a drone attack targeting Barzani’s residence in Duhok Governorate on Saturday morning.

In a message posted on his X account, Macron described the attack as “unacceptable” and called it a deeply concerning development amid a resurgence of assaults on Iraqi institutions, including a strike earlier this week that killed six Peshmerga fighters.

He conveyed his sincere condolences to President Barzani for the loss of life.

The French president emphasized that the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region within it is essential for regional stability, adding that “everything must be done to prevent Iraq from being drawn into the ongoing escalation.”

He reaffirmed that France remains alongside its Iraqi partners during this period of heightened tensions.

The phone call between Macron and Barzani underscores growing international concern over security threats in Iraq, particularly as attacks against the Kurdistan Region have raised fears of broader destabilization.

This marks another instance of European powers publicly reaffirming support for the Kurdistan Region amid ongoing regional conflicts and a surge in drone and missile attacks affecting both civilian and military sites.

In a related development, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, on Saturday also strongly condemned the drone attack on the residence of President Barzani and announced the formation of a joint security and technical team between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.

The announcement came, following a telephone call between Prime Minister Sudani and President Barzani. According to the KRG presidency, Sudani emphatically denounced the drone strike and praised Barzani’s commitment to strengthening unity among all Iraqis.

The Prime Minister also stressed that the federal government is taking all necessary measures to prevent external or internal actors from destabilizing Iraq and interfering in regional affairs.

He reiterated that every effort is being made to protect Iraq’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

President Barzani expressed his appreciation for Sudani’s support and the federal government’s efforts to ensure public safety and maintain calm in the region.