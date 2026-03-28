Sudani, Barzani Discuss Security in Phone Call Following Attack on Duhok Residence

Baghdad and Erbil coordinate to identify perpetrators and safeguard stability

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani strongly condemned the drone attack on the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok Governorate and announced the formation of a joint security and technical team between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.

The announcement came on Saturday, following a telephone call between Prime Minister Sudani and President Barzani. According to the KRG presidency, Sudani emphatically denounced the drone strike and praised Barzani’s commitment to strengthening unity among all Iraqis.

The Prime Minister also stressed that the federal government is taking all necessary measures to prevent external or internal actors from destabilizing Iraq and interfering in regional affairs.

He reiterated that every effort is being made to protect Iraq’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

President Barzani expressed his appreciation for Sudani’s support and the federal government’s efforts to ensure public safety and maintain calm in the region.

During the call, the leaders reviewed the latest security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic and security coordination to prevent further escalation and preserve peace.

On the same day, Barzani also held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron following the drone attack targeting Barzani’s residence in Duhok Governorate.

During the call, President Macron strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed France’s ongoing support for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, according to a statement published by the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

He also expressed solidarity with the families of Peshmerga fighters who were "martyred" on March 24 during an Iranian missile attack in Soran, and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

President Barzani, in turn, thanked Macron for France’s continuous backing and support for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, emphasizing the importance of international solidarity in ensuring regional stability.

The two leaders also reviewed the latest developments in the ongoing conflict and agreed on the urgency of diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and bring an end to hostilities.

Their discussion highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to security, stability, and dialogue in the region.

Earlier in the day, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Parliamentary Bloc issued a strong condemnation of attacks targeting the residence of President Barzani, as well as several other locations in Duhok Governorate.

In a statement, the bloc described the assaults as “unjust and cowardly,” saying they are part of a series of hostile actions aimed at undermining the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region and inciting chaos.

“These futile attempts will not weaken the resolve of the people of Kurdistan to safeguard their constitutional status,” the statement read.

The bloc also called on relevant authorities to act swiftly to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.