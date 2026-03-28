KDP Politbureau Condemns Attack on President Nechirvan Barzani’s Residence in Duhok

KDP’s Politbureau condemned the attack on President Nechirvan Barzani’s residence in Duhok, urging Baghdad and the international community to act and protect the Region’s security.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A strong wave of condemnation emerged from the Kurdistan Democratic Party as its Politbureau denounced an attack targeting the residence of the Kurdistan Region’s president, warning against threats to stability and sovereignty.

On Saturday, the KDP Politbureau issued an official statement expressing deep concern over the attack carried out in Duhok, specifically targeting the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region.

“We view with great concern these unjustified attacks by outlaw armed groups and strongly condemn them,” the statement read.

In another part of the statement, the Politbureau called on the Iraqi government and the international community to adopt a serious stance and intensify efforts to prevent further violations. It stressed the need to ensure that no attacks are allowed against the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region and to safeguard the security and stability of its citizens.

In its conclusion, the statement reaffirmed the resilience of the Kurdistan Region, stating: “The will of the people of Kurdistan for progress, coexistence, and stability is far stronger than to be shaken by such cowardly terrorist acts.”