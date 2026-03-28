KDP Parliamentary Bloc Says Attack on Nechirvan Barzani Residence Threatens Iraq’s Stability

KDP’s parliamentary bloc condemned the Duhok attack targeting President Barzani’s residence, warning it threatens Iraq’s stability and urging Baghdad to act against armed groups.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A new political warning has emerged in the wake of the Duhok attack, as the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s parliamentary bloc in Baghdad described the targeting of the Kurdistan Region’s president as a dangerous attempt to undermine stability across Iraq.

On Saturday, the KDP faction in the Kurdistan Parliament issued a statement strongly condemning the attacks on Duhok province, including the targeting of the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region.

“This cowardly attack represents a dangerous escalation. It is not merely aimed at the president of the Region, but constitutes a clear assault on the entity of the Kurdistan Region and a weak attempt to destabilize peace and coexistence across Iraq,” the statement said.

The bloc emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has consistently distanced itself from regional conflicts and does not seek to become part of any escalation. However, it warned that such unjustified attacks put regional security at risk.

The KDP faction called on the Iraqi federal government to take a decisive and practical response against outlaw armed groups that continue to target civilians and institutions in the Kurdistan Region, stressing the need to prevent further threats to the security and stability of both the Region and Iraq.

The statement comes after, on March 28, 2026, several areas in Duhok province and the residence of the Kurdistan Region’s president were targeted in a military attack.