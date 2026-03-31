Maliki, KDP Delegation Discuss Iraq Security, Political Stability Amid Regional Tensions

During the meeting, both sides conducted a comprehensive review of Iraq’s security landscape in light of ongoing regional tensions.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Tuesday evening, Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, received a high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) at his private office. The delegation was led by Fazil Mirani, head of the party’s Political Bureau Executive Committee.

During the meeting, both sides conducted a comprehensive review of Iraq’s security landscape in light of ongoing regional tensions. Discussions focused on the rapid military developments across the region and their potential implications for Iraq’s internal stability.

The talks emphasized the importance of strengthening domestic stability, protecting state institutions, and fostering a unified national front to confront any external developments that could threaten Iraq's security and sovereignty.

In addition, the two sides addressed several key political issues, placing particular emphasis on constitutional entitlements and the election of the President of the Republic as critical steps toward stabilizing the country’s political process.

On Sunday, Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Baghdad reported that parties within the Coordination Framework convened a special meeting, during which they formally approved a request by President Masoud Barzani to allow additional time for political forces to reach an agreement.

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