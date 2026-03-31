KDC's General Supervisor Meets UN High Commissioner to Strengthen Coordination on Displaced Kurds

Shifa Barzani, the General Supervisor of the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih discuss coordination and mechanisms to support Kurdish refugees globally amid rising displacement.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Monday, Dr. Barham Salih, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, received Shifa Barzani, the General Supervisor of the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation (KDC), at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva. The meeting centered on the current status of refugees and ongoing coordination between both sides.

According to the KDC’s report, the meeting started with, Shifa Barzani congratulating Dr. Barham Salih on assuming his new post. The discussions then turned to the broader situation of refugees, with both parties examining appropriate mechanisms and solutions aimed at supporting Kurdish refugees across the globe.

A significant portion of the talks focused on Kurds displaced by turmoil and instability in the Middle East who have sought refuge in various countries. In this context, Dr. Barham Salih reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to providing continuous support to all refugees globally, with particular emphasis on Kurdish refugees.

He also expressed hope for sustained cooperation and coordination between the KDC and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to monitor and remain informed about the living conditions of Kurdish refugees, wherever they may be.

The meeting comes at a time when the Middle East is undergoing a sensitive and conflict-driven phase, resulting in a new wave of migration and displacement. The appointment of a Kurdish figure as UN High Commissioner for Refugees was highlighted as a significant opportunity to bring greater international attention to the refugee crisis and amplify the voices of displaced populations.

In parallel, the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation has intensified its efforts to organize the capabilities of the Kurdish diaspora and build strong communication channels with international decision-making centers, with the aim of more effectively advocating for the rights of Kurds who have been forced to leave their homeland.

The discussions underscored a shared commitment to coordination, advocacy, and sustained engagement in addressing the challenges faced by Kurdish refugees worldwide.