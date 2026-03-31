Trump Says War Nearing End, Claims US has ‘Decimated’ Iran’s Military

Trump says US operations against Iran are ahead of schedule and nearing completion, claiming major military success and noting changes in Iranian leadership amid ongoing conflict.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid a war entering its fifth week, US President Donald Trump declared that American military operations against Iran are achieving their objectives, asserting that the conflict is approaching its conclusion.

Speaking on Tuesday, Trump told NBC News: “We’re doing great. And it’s coming to an end,” signaling confidence in the trajectory of the ongoing military campaign.

Earlier the same day, he stated that the operation is progressing ahead of schedule, noting that US forces are approximately two weeks ahead of the originally projected four- to six-week timeline.

Trump claimed that US forces have “decimated” the Iranian military since the start of hostilities, portraying the campaign as highly effective. He also described the current Iranian officials as “much more reasonable” and less “radicalized” compared to previous leadership in Tehran.

His remarks echoed earlier comments to the New York Post, where he said Washington is engaging in negotiations with Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. Trump further suggested that the new Iranian leadership has been easier to work with, previously describing the shift as a “total regime change.”

The war, which began on February 28, has resulted in the deaths of more than 1,340 people in Iran, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response to US and Israeli strikes, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks across the region, impacting several neighboring countries and disrupting global aviation.

As Trump signals an approaching end to the conflict while highlighting military gains and political shifts in Tehran, the trajectory of the war remains closely tied to both battlefield developments and ongoing negotiations.