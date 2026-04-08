U.S. Continues Marine Deployment from San Diego as Forces Remain on Alert Amid Fragile Iran Ceasefire

The ongoing troop movement underscores Washington’s cautious stance following a 38-day conflict, with senior military leaders emphasizing that U.S. forces remain prepared to resume combat operations if diplomatic efforts fail.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States is continuing the deployment of thousands of Marines from San Diego to the Middle East, U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday, even as a fragile ceasefire with Iran takes hold.

The ongoing troop movement underscores Washington’s cautious stance following a 38-day conflict, with senior military leaders emphasizing that U.S. forces remain prepared to resume combat operations if diplomatic efforts fail.

Speaking on Wednesday, the top U.S. general said American troops are on standby should Tehran not reach a negotiated settlement. U.S. and Iranian officials are expected to meet in Pakistan on Friday for talks aimed at stabilizing the situation.

Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high across the region. Saudi Arabia reported that its key East-West oil pipeline was struck in an Iranian drone attack, while also intercepting nine drones in recent hours. Kuwait also said several of its facilities were targeted.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the administration’s handling of the conflict, stating that President Donald Trump had the capability to “cripple Iran’s entire economy in minutes” but instead opted for restraint.

Military officials highlighted significant battlefield gains during the conflict, including the destruction of approximately 80 percent of Iran’s air defense systems, strikes on 90 percent of its weapons factories, and the sinking of nearly 90 percent of its regular naval fleet.

However, analysts caution that broader strategic goals may remain unmet, noting that Iran’s leadership structure remains intact and could emerge more emboldened.

The United States currently has more than 50,000 troops stationed in the Middle East, a number that has been increasing in recent weeks. The continued deployment of Marines signals that Washington is maintaining military pressure while pursuing diplomatic channels.

During the conflict, 13 U.S. troops were killed and 372 service members were injured, though most have since returned to duty. In one of the most critical operations, U.S. forces successfully rescued two airmen whose aircraft had been downed over Iran, concluding one of the most perilous episodes of the war.