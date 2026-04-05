Iraq Thanks Iran for Allowing Oil Tankers Through Strait of Hormuz as Baghdad Reaffirms Neutrality

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein thanked Iran for allowing Iraqi oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz and reaffirmed Baghdad's neutrality, calling for peaceful dialogue to end regional conflicts.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the waters of the Strait of Hormuz remain at the center of a deepening regional crisis, Iraq moved Sunday to secure the passage of its own oil shipments — quietly thanking Tehran for keeping the route open to Iraqi tankers even as the wider conflict rages around it.

Fouad Hussein, Iraq's foreign minister, received Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, on Sunday, April 5, 2026. The two sides discussed the security of energy transit and the deteriorating situation across the region.

According to a statement from Iraq's foreign ministry, Hussein expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for permitting tankers carrying Iraqi oil to continue passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The foreign minister stressed that the continuation of this coordination in the near term carries significant importance for Iraq and for the stability of energy markets.

Coordination mechanisms discussed

Both sides also discussed joint coordination mechanisms to ensure these commitments are upheld in a manner that serves the interests of both neighboring countries. The Iranian ambassador, for his part, briefed the Iraqi foreign minister on Tehran's position regarding the latest developments in the war and the situation on the ground.

Iraq's position: dialogue over war

Hussein reaffirmed Iraq's unwavering policy of rejecting the military option and the necessity of bringing conflicts to an end. "Iraq believes that all problems must be resolved through dialogue and peaceful negotiation," he said.

The foreign minister added that the region is now in urgent need of rational language and open dialogue, so that opportunities for coordination among regional countries can be expanded and a shared stability achieved for all.