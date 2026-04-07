Peshmerga Home and Headquarters Targeted in Drone Attacks: Ministry of Peshmerga

The Ministry specifically attributed responsibility for the attacks to the Islamic Republic of Iran and “outlawed armed groups in Iraq.” It further called on Iraqi PM al-Sudani to fulfill his “legal, security, and constitutional duties” by establishing limits on such attacks and bombardments.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Ministry of Peshmerga reported that in early hours of Tuesday morning, two separate drone attacks targeted Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan Region, resulting in multiple fatalities and significant security concerns. According to the ministry statement, an attack on a Peshmerga headquarters in the Raparin Administration area was carried out by two explosive-laden drones launched by outlawed terrorist groups. On the same day, three explosive-laden drones originating from Iran struck the home of a Peshmerga member, Musa Anwar, near the Erbil border, killing him and his spouse.

“These aggressions are a continuation of the series of subversive attacks targeting Peshmerga headquarters and residential areas of the Kurdistan Region,” the ministry said in a release, emphasizing that the incidents form part of a broader pattern of hostilities against Kurdish security personnel. The statement offered condolences to the families of the victims and described their deaths as sacrifices whose “blood…will not go to waste.”

The ministry specifically attributed responsibility for the attacks to the Islamic Republic of Iran and “outlawed armed groups in Iraq,” underscoring ongoing concerns about cross-border operations affecting the Kurdistan Region. It further called on the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to fulfill his “legal, security, and constitutional duties” by establishing limits on such attacks and bombardments.

According to the report, the Raparin headquarters strike involved drones loaded with explosives targeting Peshmerga operational facilities. While the statement did not detail casualty figures from the headquarters assault, it highlighted the continuing risk to personnel and infrastructure from repeated aerial attacks. The attack on Musa Anwar’s home, meanwhile, represents one of the deadliest incidents for Peshmerga families in recent months, demonstrating the expanding reach of drones into residential areas.

The ministry’s account situates the attacks within a broader security context marked by recurring assaults on Kurdish forces and affiliated communities. It highlighted the persistent threat from both transnational actors, including elements linked to Iran, and domestic groups operating outside legal frameworks within Iraq. By stressing the responsibility of the Iraqi federal government to act, the ministry reinforced the expectation that national authorities address violations of Kurdistan’s territorial security.

These incidents occurred against a backdrop of intensified military tensions in northern Iraq, where Peshmerga forces have routinely encountered incursions and bombardments targeting both strategic sites and civilian areas. The ministry’s statement framed the attacks as part of a continuing series rather than isolated events, signaling concern over sustained operational pressures on local security forces.

The deaths of Musa Anwar and his spouse underscore the human toll of cross-border and internal drone strikes, and the statement stressed the broader implications for Peshmerga morale and community stability. Officials emphasized that such attacks not only endanger personnel but also threaten families living near security installations, reinforcing the ministry’s appeal for urgent government intervention.

In calling for Prime Minister Sudani to set clear limits, the ministry invoked both constitutional and security responsibilities, pointing to the federal government’s duty to prevent external aggressions and safeguard Kurdish personnel and civilian populations. The appeal reflects an institutional expectation that Baghdad play a proactive role in mitigating repeated drone assaults and ensuring accountability for transnational and insurgent actors.

The ministry’s release concluded by reiterating its condemnation of Iran and outlawed armed groups, reinforcing the ongoing security challenge for the Kurdistan Region. It also emphasized continuity in defending Peshmerga forces, framing the response to these attacks as part of a sustained commitment to protect both personnel and local communities from further aggression.

The events of Tuesday mark the latest in a series of drone attacks against Peshmerga installations and residences, highlighting the vulnerability of security and civilian sites in northern Iraq and underscoring the ministry’s call for decisive action by federal authorities.