President Barzani Calls Deadly Drone Attack in Erbil 'Blatant Crime and Grave Injustice'

"This act represents a grave injustice and a blatant crime: innocent people of Kurdistan were targeted without any justification, driven by senseless hatred," President Barzani said.

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A statement from President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday declared that an overnight drone attack targeted the Kurdistan Region, martyring two civilians in the village of Zargazawi in Erbil Province, in an incident he described as an “unjust attack” carried out by an Iranian drone.

In his statement, President Barzani said the strike resulted in the martyrdom of “two innocent citizens,” adding that the incident “has filled all our hearts with pain and sorrow.”

"This act represents a grave injustice and a blatant crime: innocent people of Kurdistan were targeted without any justification, driven by senseless hatred," President Barzani said.

He extended condolences to the victims’ families and condemned the targeting of civilians, stating that, “There is neither courage nor honor in killing civilians in the Kurdistan Region. The will of the people of Kurdistan is stronger than any attack, aggression, or drone strike—it will not be broken. The people of Kurdistan will remain steadfast, placing their trust in God and in the justice of their cause.”

The development follows earlier statements from Kurdistan Region authorities detailing a series of drone attacks that struck both civilian and security-related locations across the region.

According to the Ministry of Peshmerga, two separate drone strikes occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, including one targeting a Peshmerga headquarters in the Raparin Administration and another striking a residential home near Erbil.

The ministry said the attack on the Peshmerga headquarters involved two explosive-laden drones launched by what it described as outlawed armed groups, while a separate strike involving three drones originating from Iran hit the home of a Peshmerga member, Musa Anwar, martyring him and his spouse. The statement characterized the incidents as part of a continuing series of attacks targeting Peshmerga forces and residential areas.

“These aggressions are a continuation of the series of subversive attacks targeting Peshmerga headquarters and residential areas of the Kurdistan Region,” the ministry said in a release, adding that the incidents reflect a broader pattern of hostilities.

The Ministry of Peshmerga attributed responsibility for the attacks to the Islamic Republic of Iran and “outlawed armed groups in Iraq,” and called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to fulfill what it described as his “legal, security, and constitutional duties” by establishing limits on such attacks.

Additional details were provided by Peshmerga Minister Shoresh Ismail, who confirmed that an explosive-laden drone struck the village of Zargazawi on the outskirts of Erbil at approximately 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

In a statement, Ismail said the attack martyred a Peshmerga member, Musa Anwar Rasul, and his spouse, describing the incident as a “terrorist attack.”

“We strongly condemn tonight's terrorist attack, which was carried out via an explosive-laden drone against the village of Zargazawi on the outskirts of Erbil,” the minister said. He added that the targeting of civilians and residential areas constituted a violation of legal and humanitarian standards.

Ismail further stated that such actions represent a direct threat to regional security and infringe upon the sovereignty of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. “We reiterate that the lives of citizens and the sovereignty of our land are red lines,” he said, calling for what he described as a “practical stance” from federal authorities in Baghdad and the international community.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also condemned the attack, describing it as a “terrorist attack” and urging the Iraqi federal government to prevent further incidents. “It is necessary for the Federal Government of Iraq to fulfill its duty and responsibility to prevent these crimes and terrorist attacks,” he said in a statement.

The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism confirmed that the drone struck a residential building in the Dara Shakran sub-district, identifying the victims as Musa Anwar Rasul and Mujda Asaad Hasan. The directorate said the drone was launched from Iran and described the strike as a violation of international law, emphasizing that the target was a civilian residence and that the casualties were non-combatants.

Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said he was “deeply saddened and aggrieved” by the incident, stating that the strike targeted a family home and resulted in civilian deaths. He condemned the attack and described the targeting of civilians as a war crime.

Local authorities also provided operational details surrounding the incident. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told Kurdistan24 that multiple drones were detected beginning shortly after noon on Monday, with security forces intercepting several before one reached its target.

He confirmed that two residents were martyred in the strike and described the incident as part of a broader pattern of drone activity targeting the Kurdistan Region.

“The Iraqi government has remained silent in the face of attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region,” Khoshnaw said, urging federal authorities to take action to prevent further incidents and ensure accountability.

According to the Ministry of Peshmerga, the Raparin headquarters strike highlighted ongoing risks to personnel and infrastructure, although the ministry did not provide detailed casualty figures for that incident.

The statement emphasized that such attacks endanger both security forces and civilians living near operational sites.

Officials also linked the attacks to a broader security context involving repeated drone strikes and cross-border operations affecting the Kurdistan Region. The ministry said the incidents underscore persistent threats from both transnational actors and domestic groups operating outside legal frameworks.

The Zargazawi strike was also raised in regional diplomatic discussions.

The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region said Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa condemned attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region during a phone call with Nechirvan Barzani, with both sides emphasizing the need for diplomatic efforts to resolve regional conflicts.

Across statements issued by Kurdish authorities, officials consistently identified the victims of the Zargazawi attack as civilians and emphasized the residential nature of the target. The timing of the strike and the identities of the victims were confirmed by multiple official sources.

No group publicly claimed responsibility for the attack in statements issued by Kurdish officials, although attribution regarding the origin of the drone was provided by the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism.

The incidents on Tuesday form part of what Kurdish officials describe as a continuing pattern of drone attacks targeting both Peshmerga facilities and civilian areas, raising ongoing security concerns in the Kurdistan Region.

Full text of President Masoud Barzani's Statement Regarding the Drone Attack: