Trump Tells AFP he Believes China Got Iran to Negotiate

Trump says US achieved “total and complete victory” after agreeing a two-week ceasefire with Iran, noting uranium will be handled and suggesting China helped bring Tehran to negotiations.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A fragile pause in a widening conflict was framed as a decisive triumph, as US President Donald Trump declared a “total and complete victory” following a newly agreed two-week ceasefire with Iran.

In a telephone interview with AFP on Tuesday, Trump said the United States had secured a full success after reaching the truce agreement with Tehran.

“Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it,” Trump said shortly after the announcement of the ceasefire.

Addressing the sensitive issue of Iran’s enriched uranium, Trump affirmed that it would be managed under the terms of the agreement. “That will be perfectly taken care of or I wouldn’t have settled,” he said.

The US president also indicated that China may have played a role in facilitating the negotiations. When asked whether Beijing had been involved in bringing Iran to the negotiating table, Trump responded, “I hear yes.”

Trump is scheduled to travel to Beijing in May to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As the ceasefire takes hold, Trump’s remarks position the agreement as both a diplomatic breakthrough and a claimed strategic victory.