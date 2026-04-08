US Official Rejects Iran’s Published Ceasefire Plan as ‘Not Agreed Framework’

“The document being reported by media outlets is not the working framework,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A senior United States official said on Wednesday that a 10-point ceasefire plan circulated by Iran does not reflect the terms agreed upon with the White House, casting uncertainty over the fragile truce between the two sides.

“The document being reported by media outlets is not the working framework,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The clarification comes after Washington and Tehran reached a conditional ceasefire aimed at halting a 40-day conflict that disrupted global energy supplies and escalated tensions across the region. The agreement is set to last 14 days and includes a pause in retaliatory strikes by both parties.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a warning to Gulf countries, urging them to end what it described as “cooperation” with Washington. The IRGC cautioned that “the enemy has always been deceitful” and warned that any further aggression would be met with a stronger response.

Despite the dispute over the ceasefire terms, Iran has pledged to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments, in coordination with its military forces.

The truce, brokered by Pakistan, is intended to provide a window for diplomacy. High-level delegations from both the United States and Iran are expected to meet in Islamabad on Friday in an effort to negotiate a more durable agreement and prevent a resurgence of hostilities.