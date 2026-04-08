Erdogan Backs Ceasefire Efforts in Call with Trump, Pledges Continued Support for Regional Stability

Erdogan welcomed the Iran ceasefire in a call with Trump, stressing the need to use the two-week window for lasting peace and pledging Türkiye’s continued support alongside Pakistan.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A diplomatic moment unfolded amid a fragile pause in conflict, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced support for ongoing efforts to stabilize the region during a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Trump, according to a statement from the Turkish Presidency, during which both leaders discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the ceasefire concerning Iran announced the previous night.

Erdogan expressed satisfaction over the declaration of the ceasefire, noting that after 40 days of intense and difficult developments for the world, a two-week window has now emerged.

He stressed that this opportunity must be utilized in the best possible way to reach a permanent peace agreement and warned that no party should be allowed to undermine the process.

The Turkish president also highlighted Ankara’s ongoing efforts to find peaceful solutions, stating that Türkiye, in coordination with Pakistan and friendly and brotherly countries, will continue to strengthen its support for this process.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced the end of a 39-day war with Iran and declared a two-week ceasefire.

Within the framework of the truce, Washington and Tehran agreed on mutual conditions, and negotiations are scheduled to take place on Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

As diplomatic momentum builds, Erdogan’s message underscores a coordinated push to turn a temporary ceasefire into a lasting resolution.