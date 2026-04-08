Iran’s President Hails Unity After Iran-U.S. Ceasefire Announcement

“We will remain united and stand together—whether in diplomacy, on the defense front, or in the streets,” Pezeshkian said, signaling a continued commitment to cohesion across all sectors of Iranian society.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday welcomed a newly announced ceasefire between Iran and the United States, emphasizing national unity in a message posted on the social media platform X.

“We will remain united and stand together—whether in diplomacy, on the defense front, or in the streets,” Pezeshkian said, signaling a continued commitment to cohesion across all sectors of Iranian society.

He indicated that Tehran accepted the ceasefire based on its core principles, describing the agreement as an outcome shaped by the “blood of the supreme leader” and a collective achievement for the Iranian people “on the battlefield.” He added that this unity would persist in diplomacy, defense, and public service efforts moving forward.

Pezeshkian’s remarks came after Washington and Tehran agreed to a conditional 14-day ceasefire aimed at ending a 40-day confrontation that disrupted global energy supplies and heightened tensions across the region.

In a separate statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps urged Gulf countries to halt what it described as cooperation with Washington, warning that “the enemy has always been deceitful.” The force added that Iran would respond to any renewed aggression “at a greater level.”

Under the agreement, Tehran has committed to ensuring safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments, in coordination with its military forces.

The truce, brokered by Pakistan, includes a pause in retaliatory strikes by both sides during the two-week period. Diplomatic efforts are expected to continue, with senior delegations from Washington and Tehran scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Friday to negotiate a more durable settlement.