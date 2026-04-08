Trump Rejects Reported Iran Deal Terms, Says Only ‘Secret Points’ form Ceasefire Basis

Trump rejected media reports on Iran deal terms, saying only undisclosed official points form the ceasefire basis and confirming a federal investigation into leaked claims.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid intensifying scrutiny over the terms of a newly declared ceasefire, US President Donald Trump moved to shut down speculation, rejecting widely circulated reports about the conditions of an agreement with Tehran.

On Wednesday, Trump issued a new statement on Truth Social, firmly denying the credibility of lists, agreements, and letters published in media outlets as the basis of negotiations with Iran.

“Numerous agreements, lists, and letters are being sent out by people that have absolutely nothing to do with the USA/Iran negotiation,” Trump said, describing those behind such publications as “fraudsters” and “charlatans.”

He added that these claims would be exposed following an ongoing federal investigation, stating: “They will be rapidly exposed after our federal investigation is completed.”

Trump emphasized that only one set of official and undisclosed points has been accepted by the United States, forming the foundation of the ceasefire agreement.

“There is only one group of meaningful ‘points’ that are acceptable to the United States, and we will be discussing them behind closed doors during these negotiations,” he said.

He further clarified that these are the same points upon which the ceasefire was agreed, describing them as “reasonable” and manageable.

In his remarks, Trump also criticized media coverage, referencing a report he described as lacking authority, and compared it to “fake news,” saying it relied on a source “that had no power or authority to write a letter claiming great authority.”

As negotiations continue behind closed doors, Trump’s remarks highlight a widening gap between official positions and publicly circulating claims over the terms of engagement with Iran.