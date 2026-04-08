Iran Warns 'All Fronts or No Ceasefire' As Trump Says Lebanon and Hezbollah Not Part of Iran Deal

Tehran warned it may close the Strait of Hormuz and consider military action against Israeli bases in response to continued strikes on Lebanon, as Trump confirmed that Hezbollah and Lebanon were deliberately excluded from the ceasefire deal.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The ink on the Iran-US ceasefire had barely dried before a new fault line cracked open — one that cuts to the heart of whether the truce can hold at all.

On Wednesday, Iranian officials warned that if the ceasefire does not extend to all fronts of the conflict, Tehran will harden both its military and diplomatic positions. Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesman of the National Security Committee in Iran's parliament, issued a stark ultimatum in response to Israel's intensifying strikes on Lebanon: "Either there is a ceasefire on all fronts, or there is no ceasefire on any front." He demanded the immediate closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a response to what he called Israel's relentless attacks on Lebanon.

Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, reinforced the warning, cautioning that the continuation of Israeli strikes would complicate the situation further and would have consequences for the legal framework governing the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump: Lebanon and Hezbollah are not part of the deal

The Iranian ultimatum came in direct response to comments made by US President Donald Trump, who confirmed to PBS that Lebanon was deliberately excluded from the two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran. "Yeah, they were not included in the deal," Trump said when asked about Lebanon. When pressed on why, he replied: "Because of Hezbollah. They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of too. It's alright." Asked whether he was comfortable with Israel's ongoing strikes against Hezbollah, Trump said: "It's part of the deal — everyone knows that. That's a separate skirmish."

Iran weighs military response to Israeli strikes

Iran's Fars News Agency, citing a security source, reported that Tehran is currently assessing its options for carrying out a military operation as a firm response against Israeli military bases — a decision driven by what Iran described as Israel's most intense aerial assault in a ten-minute window, involving 100 missiles fired at Lebanon. Tehran considers these strikes a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that the Strait of Hormuz may be partially reopened on Thursday or Friday, under limited conditions and under the supervision of the Iranian military — a more cautious timeline than the immediate reopening Washington had called for.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that approximately 15 countries are working to facilitate and restart the movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz following the ceasefire announcement between the United States and Iran.