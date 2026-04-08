Iran FM Raises Israeli ‘Ceasefire Violations’ in Call with Pakistan Army Chief

Araghchi discussed what he described as “violations of the ceasefire in Iran and Lebanon” by Israel in his conversation with Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose country played a key mediating role in brokering the fragile truce between Tehran and Washington.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has raised concerns over alleged Israeli ceasefire violations during a phone call with Pakistan’s army chief, according to an official statement from Iran’s foreign ministry.

Araghchi discussed what he described as “violations of the ceasefire in Iran and Lebanon” by Israel in his conversation with Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose country played a key mediating role in brokering the fragile truce between Tehran and Washington.

The remarks come after the United States and Iran agreed to a conditional 14-day ceasefire aimed at halting a 40-day confrontation that disrupted global energy supplies and heightened tensions across the region.

Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called on Gulf countries to end what it termed “cooperation” with Washington, warning that “the enemy has always been deceitful.” The IRGC added that Iran would respond to any further aggression “at a greater level.”

Under the agreement, Tehran has committed to ensuring safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, in coordination with its military forces.

The truce, brokered by Pakistan, includes a pause in retaliatory strikes by both sides during the two-week period. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with senior delegations from Washington and Tehran expected to meet in Islamabad on Friday to negotiate a more durable settlement.