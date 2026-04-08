Pakistan Demands Immediate Halt to Israeli Strikes on Lebanon as Casualties Near 1,500

Pakistan demanded an immediate halt to Israeli strikes on Lebanon as part of the ceasefire terms, as Iran's president said stopping the Lebanon war is a core condition for the truce. Wednesday's Israeli strikes killed 254 and wounded 1,165 in Lebanon.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As Israel's strikes on Lebanon mounted in ferocity and the death toll climbed toward 1,500, Pakistan's prime minister declared on Wednesday that an immediate halt to the attacks must form part of any ceasefire framework — while Iran's president made clear that Tehran's acceptance of the truce was conditional and came with a warning.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke by telephone, discussing the latest regional developments and Pakistan's efforts to end the war. Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the constructive efforts of the Pakistani government, its prime minister, and its military commander in reaching the ceasefire.

The Iranian president acknowledged the agreement while tempering expectations. Despite the United States' history of breaking its commitments, he said, Iran had accepted the ceasefire proposal from a position of responsibility. He stressed, however, that this position is conditional upon "the genuine commitment of the opposing parties to their promises." Pezeshkian was unambiguous on the consequences of any breach: "The Islamic Republic of Iran will respond forcefully to any attack or aggression if it is repeated."

Lebanon ceasefire a core Iranian condition

Pezeshkian pointed to Iran's 10-point plan and stated that "halting the war in Lebanon" is one of Tehran's primary conditions for the ceasefire to become permanent. He framed Iran's acceptance of the truce initiative as a demonstration of the country's commitment to regional stability.

Sharif, for his part, expressed condolences over the deaths of Iran's supreme leader and military commanders, and thanked Tehran for accepting Pakistan's mediation. He then made his position on Lebanon explicit: Israeli strikes on the country must stop immediately as part of the ceasefire conditions. Islamabad, he said, stands ready to cooperate with regional countries to consolidate peace.

The call came after Trump announced an end to the 39-day war with Iran on Wednesday morning, with a two-week ceasefire declared and talks scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2026, in Islamabad.

Lebanon's casualty toll climbs toward 1,500

The urgency of Pakistan's call was underscored by the scale of destruction unfolding in Lebanon. Lebanon's Civil Defense Public Relations and Media Office reported that Wednesday's Israeli strikes alone killed 254 people and wounded 1,165 others across the country.

In Beirut, 92 people were killed and 742 wounded. In the southern suburbs of the capital, 61 were killed and 200 wounded. In Baalbek, 18 people lost their lives and 28 were wounded, while Hermel recorded 9 killed and 6 wounded. In the Aley and Nabatiyeh districts, 40 were killed and 65 wounded, and in Sidon and Tyre, 29 were killed and 104 wounded.

Civil defense teams continued rescue operations throughout the day, recovering the wounded, retrieving the bodies of the killed, and extracting a number of citizens from beneath rubble.