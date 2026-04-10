KRG’s Prime Minister Visits Family of Peshmerga Martyr Killed by Iranian Missile Strike

KRG PM Masrour Barzani visited the Soran family of Peshmerga martyr Weysi Akhar Saeed Sherwani, who was martyred on April 7 from wounds sustained in Iran's March 24 ballistic missile strike.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Grief returned to Soran with quiet intensity, as Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stood alongside a mourning family, marking the loss of a Peshmerga fighter whose battle for life ended weeks after a deadly missile strike.

On Friday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani traveled to the city of Soran to visit the family home of martyred Peshmerga fighter Weysi Akhar Saeed Sherwani.

During the visit, he offered his personal condolences to the martyr’s father and family, expressing his deepest sympathies and solidarity with them in their grief.

In the early hours of Mar. 24, 2026, two separate Iranian ballistic missile strikes — six missiles in total — targeted a base belonging to the Seventh Infantry Brigade in the first sector and a unit of the Fifth Infantry Brigade of the Peshmerga forces along the Soran border.

Six Peshmerga fighters were killed that day, and 30 others were wounded.

Weysi Akhar Saeed Sherwani was among the wounded. He was transferred to a hospital in Erbil, where he fought for his life for 15 days. On Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, he succumbed to the severity of his wounds and was elevated to the rank of martyr.