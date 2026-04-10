Iran Says Ceasefire Deal with US Must Include Lebanon

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US-Iran ceasefire includes Lebanon, stressing the need to halt Israeli strikes and urging Washington to honor the agreement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A widening scope for a fragile ceasefire emerged as Iran signaled that any agreement with the United States must extend beyond bilateral terms to include developments in Lebanon.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a press interview that the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States also includes Lebanon.

He stressed that the United States must remain committed to its pledges and fully implement the provisions of the ceasefire agreement.

Araghchi further underlined the necessity of halting Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory, reiterating Tehran’s position that such strikes must completely stop.

Earlier, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, US President Donald Trump announced the end of a 39-day war with Iran and declared a two-week ceasefire.

Within the framework of the truce, Washington and Tehran agreed on mutual conditions, and negotiations are scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

As negotiations approach, Iran’s position places Lebanon at the center of ceasefire expectations, adding a new layer to ongoing diplomatic efforts.