Hezbollah Chief Urges Lebanon to Cancel Planned Israel Talks in Washington

In a televised address, Qassem said, “We reject negotiations with the usurping Israeli entity… We call for a historic and heroic stance by cancelling this negotiating meeting,” as tensions continue to escalate following months of conflict.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Monday called on Lebanon to cancel a planned meeting with Israel in Washington, reiterating his group’s firm rejection of direct negotiations with its long-time adversary.

In a televised address, Qassem said, “We reject negotiations with the usurping Israeli entity… We call for a historic and heroic stance by cancelling this negotiating meeting,” as tensions continue to escalate following months of conflict.

The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the United States are scheduled to meet in Washington on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of direct negotiations between the two countries.

Lebanese authorities have indicated that Beirut is prioritizing a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israel before entering into any formal talks. However, Israel has rejected that approach, instead pushing for broader peace negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said over the weekend that Israel seeks “the dismantling of Hezbollah’s weapons” alongside a “real peace agreement that will last for generations.”

Qassem dismissed the proposed talks as ineffective, stating that any negotiations would require a national consensus within Lebanon.

The conflict, which escalated after Hezbollah entered the broader Middle East war in early March, has had a devastating impact. Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed more than 2,000 people in Lebanon and displaced over one million.

Despite the ongoing military pressure, Qassem vowed continued resistance, declaring that Hezbollah fighters would remain engaged on the battlefield in southern Lebanon.

“We will not surrender,” he said. “We will remain in the field until our last breath.”